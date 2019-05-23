Newly elected Western Cape Premier Alan Winde. FILE PHOTO: Ayanda Ndamane African News Agency(ANA)

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde is expected to announce his new cabinet after he was sworn in along with 41 other members of the legislature yesterday. Masizole Mnqasela was elected Speaker. With 42 seats available, the DA won 24, followed by the ANC with 12, EFF two, while Good, ACDP, Freedom Front Plus and AlJama-ah received a seat each.

In his address yesterday, Winde said he would focus on the economy and jobs, fixing public transport and ensuring the province was safer.

“This is a day we have worked long and hard for, and I would like to say thank you to every single voter, and to the DA, for the confidence and trust they have placed in me to lead the provincial government for the next five years.

“We have a lot of work to do, and it is time to get to work,” Winde said.

The ANC will be led by a seasoned member of the legislature, Cameron Dugmore.

“This is the beginning of a long, hard but exciting journey.

“I’m encouraged by the energy, discipline, and commitment of our ANC MPLs.

“We will do our best to make the ANC proud and most importantly serve our people by being an effective, diligent and constructive opposition,” said Dugmore.

In a surprise turn of events, the ANC provincial head of elections, Ibrahim Rasool declined a position as an MPL.

“I have today tendered my resignation to the incoming Speaker of the Western Cape Provincial Legislature, before being sworn-in as a Member of the Provincial Legislature (MPL),” he said.

“When I was asked to lead the elections campaign of the ANC in the Western Cape province, it was never with the intention to return to the Western Cape Provincial Legislature, but simply to help stem the ANC’s slide in the province and rebuild trust and excitement behind the renewal project headed by President Cyril Ramaphosa.”

He said he remained at the service of the renewal project and would be focused on accelerating efforts to attract global investments to the country.

ANC provincial secretary Faiez Jacobs said the party learnt about his resignation with regret.

The EFF welcomed the swearing in of provincial chairperson, Melikhaya Xego and deputy provincial chairperson, Nosipho Makamba as MPLs.

