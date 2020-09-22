Alan Winde’s department included in PPE probe
Cape Town – Western Cape Premier Alan Winde’s department is among several provincial departments and municipalities being probed regarding personal protective equipment (PPE) procurement by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU)
SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said on Monday the City of Cape Town, the Cederberg Municipality, Matzikama Municipality, Laingsburg Municipality, and the departments of Education, Health, and Environmental Affairs and Development Planning formed part of the probe.
Winde said the investigation into the Department of the Premier and the Department of Environmental Affairs pertained to the pricing of thermometers purchased for departmental use.
“I welcome all of the SIU investigations into procurement in the province and across the country. We have already submitted all the required information to the SIU and have co-operated with them fully, as we have with all the other investigations. Procurement in the department is entirely administrative and the premier is not involved in any procurement decisions, ” he said.
Provincial Health spokesperson Mark van der Heever said there was no investigation into PPE procurement in the Health Department, and the SIU investigation related to the purchase of a neurological microscope at Tygerberg Hospital.
In a statement, ANC convenor Lerumo Kalako said they had instructed municipalities where they were part of the political administration to fully co-operate with the SIU.
“We are not surprised nor do we rejoice at the news that the SIU is investigating the office of Premier Alan Winde as well as the City of Cape Town in connection with Covid-19 fraud. We urge the DA to allow the SIU to complete its work unhindered,” said Kalako.
Cape Times and Political Bureau