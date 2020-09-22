Alan Winde’s department included in PPE probe

Cape Town – Western Cape Premier Alan Winde’s department is among several provincial departments and municipalities being probed regarding personal protective equipment (PPE) procurement by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU)

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said on Monday the City of Cape Town, the Cederberg Municipality, Matzikama Municipality, Laingsburg Municipality, and the departments of Education, Health, and Environmental Affairs and Development Planning formed part of the probe.

Winde said the investigation into the Department of the Premier and the Department of Environmental Affairs pertained to the pricing of thermometers purchased for departmental use.

“I welcome all of the SIU investigations into procurement in the province and across the country. We have already submitted all the required information to the SIU and have co-operated with them fully, as we have with all the other investigations. Procurement in the department is entirely administrative and the premier is not involved in any procurement decisions, ” he said.

Provincial Health spokesperson Mark van der Heever said there was no investigation into PPE procurement in the Health Department, and the SIU investigation related to the purchase of a neurological microscope at Tygerberg Hospital.