Alarm as attacks on ambulances in Cape Town continue

Cape Town – Health officials and unions have expressed concern over attacks on Emergency Management Services (EMS) personnel that have continued unabated, even during the Covid-19 pandemic. In the latest incident, an ambulance en route to attend to a patient in Parkwood was stoned in Blackbird Avenue on Monday, damaging the van’s sliding door window. EMS spokesperson Deanna Bessick said no one was injured and the incident was reported to the Grassy Park police station. “There were no serious injuries and there was no patient on board at the time of the incident. The male and female paramedics who were in the vehicle at the time of the attack were traumatised and received counselling,” she said. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk confirmed the incident.

According to Bessick the total number of attacks recorded since the start of the year is 28.

“Although there have been no serious physical injuries in most cases, these attacks leave EMS officials traumatised and constantly fearing for their lives while doing their jobs.

“They go beyond and above the call of duty by risking their lives daily to save the lives of the people in communities. It is therefore essential that the public protects and supports EMS officials, instead of attacking them,” she said

Health and Other Services Personnel Trade Union of SA spokesperson Kevin Halama said it was frustrating that paramedics who were on the front lines of Covid-19 also had to worry about their safety when entering some communities.

“The fact that thugs prey on those who serve communities with such an important service, is deplorable. We are appealing to community forums and residents in these hot spots to identify and report perpetrators,” said Halama.

Cape Times