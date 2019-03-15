Cape Town’s mayoral committee member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, said more attacks in other forms of public transport were noted. Photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Concerns have been raised over a series of attacks on public transport providers, including e-hailing services. In the latest incident, a man believed to be an Uber driver, was stabbed to death in Brooklyn on Wednesday night. His body was found in his vehicle.

Police spokesperson Andre Traut said the man was stabbed after an apparent altercation.

“The circumstances are being investigated by Maitland police. The unknown taxi driver was stabbed to death inside his vehicle during an apparent argument with two men who are yet to be arrested.”

Yesterday, Uber could not confirm the incident and said it was investigating whether the man was their driver.

At the weekend, family and friends of Robin Mark Dreyden, a Bolt (formerly Taxify) driver, buried him after he was killed last week in Langa.

In another incident on Tuesday, a Bolt driver was rescued from an attempted hijacking in Table View.

Bolt country manager Gareth Taylor said it condemned any form of violence directed towards ride-hailing drivers and passengers.

“Every South African has the right to earn a living and move around without risk of harm, intimidation or coercion, or fear of death or injury.”

Taylor added that Bolt was constantly looking for ways to improve the safety of its drivers and passengers.

“This includes an in-app integrated SOS emergency button that shares the driver’s details and location with Namola’s 24/7 call centre, when activated.

"Using this feature, drivers can immediately call for the rapid deployment of private security and emergency services. This is in addition to the initial capability of connecting with police, ambulance and fire services.”

Cape Town’s mayoral committee member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, said more attacks in other forms of public transport were noted.

“Uber gets a lot of attention, but it happens on all public transport. We’ve just finished meeting with Golden Arrow and it’s happening on trains.”

Last week, Golden Arrow offered a reward for information that could lead to the capture of three men who robbed passengers at gunpoint on a bus en route to Mitchells Plain.

“Previously, you would think that the walk to the taxi rank or bus stop would be the most dangerous and you would be safe once you were in your taxi or bus, but criminals have become brazen on public transport.

‘‘No city can succeed if its public transport is not safe,” Smith said.

The City had also been meeting with some taxi associations and the police were patrolling on some MyCiTi buses.

“We are extending our feelers elsewhere, and we would be happy to have this conversation with Uber, Bolt and other cabs. We are happy for them to approach us.”.

