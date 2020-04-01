Alarm raised over shortage of protective gear for health-care workers

Cape Town – The shortage of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) is a global problem, the national Health Department said. This after the SA Medical Association (Sama) raised the alarm following numerous complaints from health-care workers about a shortage of PPE. Department spokesperson Popo Maja said they had made orders to various suppliers for PPE and that it would be delivered fairly soon. “The department is aware that there is a global shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) which also affects South Africa. “We have ordered PPE from various suppliers, which should be delivered fairly soon.

“We also received a small donation of PPE from China and are currently sending to provinces, Port Health personnel, quarantine sites, contact tracers, etc.”

Maja also stated that many people were using PPE incorrectly.

“We have also noticed incorrect usage of PPE, in particular masks. There are two types: surgical (to be used by infected patients to protect others) and N95 respirators, also known as or FP2s, for health-care workers.

“N95 respirators are filters that block the passage of particles like mycobacterium tuberculosis. Using these masks is justified in clinical environments like hospitals and clinics. We will urgently expand information to avoid unnecessary use and wastage of the critical supply of PPE.”

Sama chairperson Dr Angelique Coetzee said the majority of complaints came from KZN and Gauteng.

She said private buyers purchasing PPE in large numbers could be the reason for the shortage.

“The only people who need to be wearing a mask are those who are sick, and if you are not sick you might be taking the mask away from someone who needs it.

“If you have a cold, then its fine, you can use it and those that suspect they have corona should not be outside, but self-isolating.”

“This is an untenable situation. Front-line medical staff must be protected at all times. This is essential for those medical practitioners treating patients with, or who are suspected of having, Covid-19.

“The reliable supply of proper PPE is simply non-negotiable,” Coetzee said.

Cape Times