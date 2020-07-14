Alcohol ban widely welcomed, but industry worried

Cape Town – Hospitals and civil society organisations have welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s immediate reinstatement of the alcohol ban. Addressing the nation on Sunday, Ramaphosa said alcohol abuse had placed massive pressure on the country's hospitals since the initial ban was lifted last month. Co-operative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma yesterday said the renewed ban on alcohol sales was in part motivated by the fact that it “becomes difficult” for people to continue wearing masks when they are drinking in groups. Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital spokesperson Dwayne Evans said the ban would reduce the burden on emergency centres. “We have seen in the past that the ban has had a reduction in (patients at) the emergency centre at Red Cross. The cases were not coming in. We think that this will probably have the same effect and I think that is what the National Corona Council is also thinking,” said Evans.

Groote Schuur Hospital spokesperson Alaric Jacobs welcomed the ban.

“We welcome this and know it will see a decrease in the trauma cases,” Jacobs said.

Ilitha Labantu spokesperson Siyabulela Monakali said alcohol had been a contributing factor in the increase in incidents of gender-based violence (GBV) in recent weeks.

“We welcome government's decision to ban the sale and transportation of alcohol, and certainly hope that it will go a long way in reducing the incident rate of GBV,” he said.

Premier Alan Winde said when alcohol sales were initially banned, the province saw a marked decrease in the number of murders, particularly stabbings. However, after sales were unbanned the number of murders surged.

“This has put additional strain on our health-care system, especially in our high care and Intensive Care Units (ICU).

"The link between alcohol and violence is well established and a ban on alcohol sales may result in a reduction in incidents of murder, GBV and trauma events such as road accidents, and assaults, and for this reason can have an immediate impact on hospital capacity,” Winde said.

Tavern owners and manufacturers of alcohol are meanwhile hoping Ramaphosa will review his decision. In a joint statement, the liquor industry said: “At this stage the industry remains committed to partnering with the government to create a social compact that drives behavioural change regarding the use and consumption of alcohol.

"The industry has initiated contact with the government in this regard as of July 6 and is awaiting a response.”

The National Liquor Traders Council, South African Liquor Brand owners Association (Salba), the Beer Association of South Africa (Basa), Vinpro, the Liquor Traders Association of South Africa (LTASA) and manufacturers said Ramaphosa and the National Coronavirus Command Council did not consult with them ahead of the announcement.

“The government's decision has serious economic consequences, placing hundreds of thousands of livelihoods at risk,” they said.

