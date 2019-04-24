File picture: Henk Kruger / African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Alcohol-related incidents have been cited as one of the factors putting major strain on emergency centres, particularly over weekends. Victoria Hospital Emergency Centre head Dr Phillip Cloete said alcohol-related cases affected service delivery in two large categories: trauma-related injuries from motor vehicle accidents, as well as interpersonal violence and abuse.

“The second category involves medically chronic conditions linked to long-term alcohol abuse, which causes diabetes, chronic pancreatic complications and cardiac disease.”

He said they tended to see an increase in alcohol-related incidents over weekends, especially at the end of the month, as well as during public holidays and the Christmas and New Year periods.

He said emergency centres across the metro did not have additional staff to deal with the increase in the load of alcohol-induced trauma cases.

“The treatment and medical management of these cases impacts on other emergency cases, which in turn contributes towards longer waiting times and impacts other support staff, including security, as patients under the influence of alcohol may be aggressive and uninhibited,” Cloete said.

The resuscitation of a patient admitted to the centre with multiple severe injuries from a gunshot, for example, would see multiple staffers needed for resuscitation and it could take several hours to stabilise the patient, he added.

“This will affect other stabilised patients waiting for treatment, which in turn prolongs waiting times.”

Between December last year and January, the emergency medical services transported more than 30 000 emergency cases to hospitals.

Of these, 23% were a result of patients sustaining injuries that ranged from violent trauma such as stabbings and gunshots to physical and interpersonal violence.

Of the 8 069 cases, the top three causes were: assault with a weapon, physical assault and accidental injury.

Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo said provincial facilities dealt with more than they were designed for.

“Service pressures are experienced across facilities, and we see quite a number of cases fuelled by irresponsible alcohol use.

“We urge community members to be more responsible, as excessive alcohol use could place their lives in danger and have a long-term effect on their health.”

