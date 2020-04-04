Alcohol sold from car leads to arrests, R500K of Dunoon tavern's stock being seized

Cape Town – With residents' alcohol supplies running dry after a week of confinement, a Dunoon tavern has fallen foul of the law for trying to make most of their predicament under lockdown.

Allegedly thanks to the tavern, two suspects were arrested for selling alcohol from a car in the area after a tip-off. This led to Metro Police officers confiscating alcohol valued at R500 000 from the tavern during lockdown enforcement operations.



According to City Metro Police spokesperson Ruth Solomons, Metro Police officers had been tipped off at around 2.30pm yesterday.

"Officers soon found the Huyndai Getz and after a short pursuit, cornered the vehicle and arrested two men for failing to remain confined as per the lockdown regulations," Solomons said.

"When questioned about the alcohol sales, the suspects gave officers an address for a tavern in the area.

"On arrival, officers caught a man in the act, buying alcohol from a side door, but he ran away.