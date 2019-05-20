File picture: Chris Collingridge/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Vigilant Blackheath residents were instrumental in the arrest of two suspects found in possession of Telkom cables by the City’s Law Enforcement Metal Theft Unit. City Law Enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason said members found the suspects, aged 26 and 33, in possession of two rolls amounting to about 60m of cable, in Gaylee after they were alerted to suspicious activity by a resident.

“Both were slapped with additional charges in terms of the Criminal Matters Amendment Act because the cable forms part of essential telecommunications infrastructure.

"The value of the cable amounts to about R5 000, but the potential impact of the theft and subsequent damage to infrastructure has an effect many times that amount.”

Meanwhile, the Rail Enforcement Unit (REU) has been lauded for arresting nine suspects and inspected 147 hot-spot areas and scrapyards over the past week.

The Metrorail Protection Services also made nine arrests and ensured that 25 suspects remained in custody.

The REU conducted eight operations and 1520 stop-and-search operations last week; inspected 147 hot-spot areas and scrapyards; and conducted 74 patrols at stations.

Two suspects were arrested in Delft and Ravensmead in terms of the Criminal Matters Amendment Act for tampering and malicious damage to essential infrastructure.

Another seven suspects were arrested in Bishop Lavis, Lentegeur, Langa, Claremont, Kraaifontein and Kensington for the possession of suspected stolen property, dangerous weapons and drugs.

Metrorail regional manager Richard Walker said: “Thieves mostly still target underground signal cable, but our teams recover about 93% of it.

“Our teams collaborate well with various law enforcement agencies, the quality of their reporting is good and court submissions comply with prosecuting standards. We believe that this is the winning recipe for the high conviction rate in this province.”

Transport Mayco member Felicity Purchase said the protection service teams did a sterling job, as the arrests in terms of the Criminal Matters Amendment Act provided for stricter bail conditions and harsher sentences, including up to 30 years imprisonment, for those caught and convicted for destruction of essential infrastructure.

Transport and Public Works MEC and Rail Management Task Team chairperson Donald Grant said: “The progress we see and the arrests being made every week are encouraging and necessary to rid the network of all criminal activity.

"Hot-spot areas and scrapyards are increasingly no longer a safe haven for criminals, with more and more stolen equipment being recovered.”

Cape Times