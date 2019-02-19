CPUT students erected shacks on campus last week to protest against an accommodation shortage. File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Classes at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology’s (CPUT) College of Nursing campus in Athlone have resumed after a week of sporadic violent protests which resulted in teaching being suspended. This as the management and student representative council (SRC) were locked in a meeting at the Bellville campus.

The students called for management to withdraw charges against 21 students who were arrested last week for public violence. They were protesting over safety at residences, among other things.

SRC chairperson Thobile Tshefu said that last Wednesday an unknown man was seen by students jumping off the campus gate.

“We need to live and study in a safe environment. The management has implemented some of our demands, like the extension of library hours and the inter-campus shuttle service to Bellville, although some have not seen it yet and had to find other means to travel.”

Dean of student affairs Prem Coopoo said the inter-campus shuttle service from Athlone to Bellville was reinstated on February 8, but could not commence because of protest action.

The institution has an interdict against any protest action by the students.

The Bellville campus student centre and parts of the administration building were closed after flooding on Friday, which the institution said was deliberate. One student was arrested.

Deep cleaning is being undertaken in the affected areas.

All broken windows at the Bellville administration building were replaced, and common areas of the student centre are operational.

The flooding incident came after two buses were set alight and windows at the administration building smashed overnight last Tuesday.

CPUT spokesperson Lauren Kansley said: “The weekend passed with no incidents and all CPUT campuses are open and operational, including Athlone.

“Good progress is being made refurbishing areas of the university that were affected by random sabotage acts last week. Staff in those departments (affected) have been temporarily relocated.

“The sabotage of institutional infrastructure affects innocent students’ rights to use the facilities and services they require.”

Cape Times