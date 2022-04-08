All roads lead to the Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon next week

Leading retail sports apparel brand, Totalsports announced their three-year agreement as the Title Sponsor of Cape Town’s iconic race in February this year. The sponsorship supports the return of one of the most prestigious events on the South African running calendar after a two-year absence.

“Totalsports is a firm believer in the unifying power of running, and our investment is a celebration of the enduring spirit of runners everywhere in overcoming the challenges of the past two years. It’s great to finally see our running community excited about taking part in landmark events like Two Oceans again. We are committed to making running accessible to all South Africans, no matter the goal, distance, or motivation for running,” said Totalsports Head of Business Jonathan Stein. As part of its support for the sport of running, Totalsports also sponsors the Phantane running club, promoting the development of elite athletes from disadvantaged backgrounds. Members of the club who are expected to participate in the 2022 Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon include KZN marathon champion Bonginkosi Zwane and 2:11 marathon runner Sboniso Sikhakhane, in the ultra marathon and Mbuleli Mathanga in the half marathon.

“We want to inspire runners to live their best lives, and we know many runners dream of completing the Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon. It represents inclusivity, the natural beauty and protection of the environment, as well as the excellence of the athletes who compete and the world-class standards the event has maintained over its long history. As the leaders in running footwear and apparel, we share these values and look forward to supporting the Two Oceans Marathon to come back stronger than ever,” added Stein. Totalsports wishes runners in this year’s Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon a successful, enjoyable and exciting race.