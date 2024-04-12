All set for another historic Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon

Anticipation has reached its peak as thousands prepare to take on Africa’s biggest running event, and also the world’s most beautiful, the Totalsports Two Oceans Ultra and Half Marathons this weekend. Councillor and chairperson of the safety and security portfolio committee Mzwakhe Nqavashe welcomed local and international participants as the Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon expo was in full swing at Sun Exhibits, GrandWest, on Thursday.

“This is a very exciting moment. As a city we are ready, we are supporting this event,” he said. While he was not running the marathon this year, Nqavashe encouraged first-time runners. “The weather is beautiful on the weekend,” he said. “Take it easy, allow your endurance to take over, breathe and enjoy the race. The route has been prepared, people will be lined up on the road to cheer for you.

“Congratulations in advance to the winners and I want to welcome everyone from different provinces and those coming from abroad.” Two City firefighters are once again carrying the weight for fire safety awareness and fund-raising for the Volunteer Wildfire Services (VWS) in this year’s half-marathon. This year, they’re joined by two VWS firefighters to amplify the cause. City firefighting duo Jermaine Carelse and Renaldo Duncan are putting the finishing touches to their training for Sunday’s race.

They hope to cross the finish line before the cut-off of 3 hours 30 minutes and raise funds for VWS in the process. The firefighters will be easy to spot in their full firefighting gear and a 10kg self-containing breathing apparatus. This year, VWS firefighters Liam Gannon and Steve Akester will join their City counterparts, and wearing their firefighting gear, in support of the cause.

“The Two Oceans is such a special event, and this initiative just adds another layer to the day. “I want to encourage the public to come out along the route and support all the runners, and also give our firefighters the boost they need to cross the finish line. “Even more important, please go find the VWS website or social media channels, and hit that donate button. Every little bit helps, and we appreciate those who’ve already opened their hearts and wallets to the cause,” said Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith.