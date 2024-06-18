All set for Cyril Ramaphosa’s inauguration ceremony

It's all systems go for president-elect Cyril Ramaphosa's inauguration ceremony at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Wednesday. The presidential inauguration is expected to be attended by foreign heads of state, invited guests and members of the public.

Ramaphosa won the election with 283 votes beating the EFF’s Julius Malema who received 44 votes. The swearing-in ceremony, which is a public hearing of the Constitutional Council, involves a number of significant actions. The president-elect will be sworn-in by the Chief Justice Raymond Zondo and will then take an Oath or Affirmation which is included in Schedule 2 of the Constitution.

Ramaphosa will then deliver a speech which will be followed by the swearing in. Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said the Presidential Inauguration was an important feature in a year in which the country is marking 30 Years of Freedom under the theme, “ 30 years of Democracy, Partnership and Growth”, which is also a theme of the inauguration. Road closures around the Union Buildings will be implemented from 3am tomorrow to 6am on Thursday.

The SA National Defence Force (SANDF) will perform the ceremonial elements of the inauguration as they pledge their allegiance to both the country and the president. The ceremonial elements will include a 21-gun salute, a salute flight by the SA Air Force, inspection of a SANDF battalion, a battalion march past, and a massed fly past. The JCPS Ministers Cluster supported by NATJOINTS, the law enforcement will be fully deployed to continue to ensure safety and security of all South Africans and guests on the day and throughout the post-election phase of the country.