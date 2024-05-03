All set for historic jazz festival jol

Four stages are set for jazz and festival lovers. The time to reset, connect and revive your rhythm has finally arrived. Thousands of music lovers will be entertained this weekend, starting from Friday when the much-anticipated Cape Town International Jazz Festival (CTIJF) returns for its 21st instalment.

Making a comeback after a four-year break, the CTIJF promises to wow festival-goers over its two-day showcase with a line-up of local and international jazz artists. About the preparations, CTIJF spokesperson Kaz Henderson said: “Putting together an event of this size and nature is very much a team effort. Behind the scenes is a group of dedicated professionals, many of whom have worked on the festival for years, who have come together to ensure that the 21st staging of the Cape Town International Jazz Festival is another outstanding success. “This team includes operations, logistics, production and, of course, talent. The line-up is one of the best the festival has presented and speaks to the evolution of jazz and the festival itself, which is attracting a younger audience this year, along with loyal Festinos,” said Henderson.

With over 30 artists to entertain crowds, Henderson said the event is set in one the most beautiful cities. “It offers fans an unparalleled opportunity to explore the jazz-genres in many facets, as well as connecting with like-minded music lovers ... It has many hallmarks that make it a stand-out event, one being that many fans have come back year after year. This year will be no different as the line-up offers various genres of jazz to please our diverse audience,” said Henderson. The Cape Town International Jazz Festival’s free concert brought Greenmarket Square to life and ushered in the 21st staging of Africa’s grandest gathering, this weekend at the Cape Town International Convention Centre. Picture: Armand Hough/Independent Newspapers Multi-award winning South African jazz muso, Judith Sephuma, said she loved performing at the festival.

“It is finally back again and I can’t wait. This will be my fifth show and I love performing at this festival. It’s a great opportunity and space for artists to meet and get to see one another,” said Sephuma. Safety and security of festival-goers is also a top priority to ensure all enjoy a safe event. Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said: “SAPS will have sufficient deployments at the mentioned event at the weekend. However, our operational plans are not discussed in a public domain.” Safety and security Mayco member JP Smith said that during the event’s hiatus, it was missed on the events calendar.

“The return of the Cape Town International Jazz Festival is something that we have been waiting for in anticipation for a number of years. The festival’s absence over the last four years has left a void in Cape Town’s annual events calendar and has been missed by thousands of jazz enthusiasts who make the pilgrimage to the Mother City. Country star Micaela Kleinsmith performs at Greenmarket Square. Picture: Armand Hough/Independent Newspapers “Of course, the City’s partnership with the CTIJF goes back many years and during that period, has been one of the Mother City’s signature events contributing to job creation, economic activity, youth development and tourism. As the City, we are ready to make the jazz festival’s return a smooth and memorable experience,” added Smith.

He said they were deploying safety and security personnel who would be working with SAPS, as the leading agency, to protect the event periphery. Traffic Services would be deployed for traffic flow management where required. A number of temporary road closures will be effective on Friday and Saturday. For more information, visit www.capetownjazzfest.com