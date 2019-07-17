Riaad Moosa Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – A comedy tour featuring an all-star line-up set to hit Cape Town on Friday will raise funds for orphans and health initiatives. NGO Penny Appeal will present its Penny For A Laugh tour at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, hosted by comedian Riaad Moosa.

It will feature an all-star line-up with Annalakshmi, Chris Forrest, Conrad Koch and Chester Missing, Farhan Esat, Mo Vawda, Ndumiso Lindi, Sifiso Nene, Simmi Areff and Tumi Morake.

“We’re very excited to be part of this tour because of all the good it can do - helping support orphans and health initiatives plus having a belly laugh in the process.

“What could be a more worthwhile exercise?” Moosa said.

Penny Appeal is a relief and development organisation, providing aid to communities in need while advocating and addressing the needs of marginalised groups.

Proceeds of the show will go towards various projects including Penny Appeal’s “Children of the World” campaign.

The campaign is focused on orphaned and vulnerable children, as well as marginalised communities across Africa, Asia and the Middle East.

Penny Appeal provides support to such groups by sponsoring orphans, building orphan homes, providing access to clean water, and ensuring that communities have an opportunity to transform themselves out of poverty.

Penny Appeal chief executive, Shahnaaz Paruk said: “It is an exciting time for us as we embark on our first ever national comedy tour for charity.

“This milestone, in our relatively new chapter, holds promise of great ventures to come and with that comes the possibility of being able to extend our services to those we strive to serve right here at home and across the globe.

“We can’t think of a better way to support those in need other than to bring the public together for a good laugh and for a great cause.”

Ticket prices start at R200 and are available at Computicket.

For more information on Penny Appeal and how to donate to their cause, visit www.pennyappeal.org.za