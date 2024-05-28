All systems go for 2024 national and provincial elections

It is all systems go, as 27.6 million South African voters will on Wednesday make their mark at voting stations across the country. Briefing the media on the special voting on Tuesday night, chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo said the commission was confident that all preparations were in place for free, fair elections.

“A key aspect of our preparations included engaging with various stakeholders which included political parties, independent candidates, the media, security and government structures at all levels, civil society organisations, community organisations, and the voters of South Africa. “A number of state entities and municipalities are supporting the logistics of elections,” he said. Mamabolo said all the 23 292 voting stations will open for voting at 7am and close at 9pm.

“It is important to emphasise that eligible voters who will be at the voting station at 9pm will be allowed to vote and not turned away.” In an update on special votes that took place over the past two days, Mamabolo said 937 144 voters cast their special votes at 22 626 voting stations and on home visits. “This figure is much higher than in the previous elections and augurs well for the turnout tomorrow (today),” Mamabolo said.

Voters who for whatever reason were unable to cast a special vote may still vote today at a voting station at which they are registered, he said. Mamabolo thanked South Africans who have assisted and co-operated with electoral officials in the execution of their duties. “However, the commission remains concerned with incidents of unlawful conduct directed at its operations or against electoral officials.

“Accordingly, we urge all South Africans, including political party members, supporters, and ordinary citizens to allow electoral officials to carry out their responsibilities.” Mamabolo said the lessons and experiences over the past two days of special votes were valuable and would be used to further refine operations to positively impact on voter experience today. “The commission urges all the remaining 26 million eligible voters to go out and cast their votes.”

Voters should vote where they were registered, Mamabolo insisted. “The only exception to the general rule is that a voter may vote outside of their registered voting district only after notifying the CEO. Notifications in this regard closed on May 17,” he said. About 360 000 voters have been approved to vote outside their voting districts.

Mamabolo warned that voters were prohibited from taking a photograph of their marked ballot paper. “This arrangement is necessary to protect the secrecy of the choice of voters and to avoid voters being coerced or unduly induced into making political choices.” Mamabolo said the IEC was also ready to administer elections at all Correctional Services facilities throughout the country.

“Plans have been finalised with the Department of Correctional Services to ensure that eligible inmates can exercise their right to vote.” The South African Weather Service forecasts fair to good weather conditions across the country, he said. “However, necessary steps have been taken to manage the potential negative effect of inclement weather on the voting and counting processes.”

Power utility Eskom has given assurances that there were no plans for scheduled maintenance work or load shedding in the period around voting day, he said. “Instances of power outages must be reported to Eskom in the normal course to enable effective responses.” Mamabolo encouraged vigilance by contestants and observers in the electoral process, but stated that such vigilance should be exercised within the confines of the law.