All systems go for critical Parly session

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJoints) said it had not picked up any threats on the eve of the first sitting of the National Assembly. However, it remained on high alert for any eventualities, through heightened police visibility.

According to NatJoints co-chairperson Tebello Mosikili, the hot spot areas remained the 650 areas that were identified as high-risk ahead of last month’s elections. Mosikili was speaking at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) on Thursday, where a walkabout and full security assessment was conducted to ensure security measures were aligned. “We are still in the third phase of our NatJoints national and provincial elections plan.

“We are thus far satisfied with how our law enforcement agencies have responded to all incidents throughout the country during the elections phase. “It is therefore fitting to say we are ready to ensure the continued smooth running of all events that are yet to be held including (the) first sitting in Cape Town, and all provincial legislature sittings taking place simultaneously in all provinces. The Western Cape provincial legislature sitting already took place in a safe and secure environment and we remain confident that all others, just like this one, will take place without any disruptions,” said Mosikili. She said they mobilised resources to ensure deployments were in place including heightening police visibility around the CTICC with the aim of preventing and combating any form of opportunistic crimes before, during and post the planned sitting.

“All law enforcement agencies deployed to secure the event will enforce the law at all times and at all areas of deployment. It is on this note that we request everyone within the vicinity of the convention centre to co-operate with law enforcement officers. Any lawlessness and any form of criminality and any behaviour that contravenes the law will be dealt with. “No disruptions will be allowed and tolerated by law enforcement. “We are making a call to all Capetonians, as they have done on many occasions, to welcome elected members and visitors with humility and warmth, and also ensure they co-operate with law enforcement agencies to ensure a smooth-running sitting,” she added.

The City also warned of numerous road closures in the central business district, including two left lanes on Walter Sisulu Avenue at Lower Long Street, towards Heerengracht Street. Only the right lane will be open to traffic. In addition, Lower Long Street will be closed from FW De Klerk Boulevard towards Walter Sisulu Avenue, and FW De Klerk Boulevard closed at Heerengracht Street with local access only. The left lane along Heerengracht between the Walter Sisulu Avenue traffic circle and FW De Klerk Boulevard will be closed, and the right lane at the MyCiTi depot along FW De Klerk Boulevard.