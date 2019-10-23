The four mountaineers, Lisa Gering, Alda Waddell, Deshun Deysel, and Tumi Mphahlele, all of Joburg, with Ronnie Muhl, mountaineer and founder of Cape Town-based Adventures Global managing the logistics, will take on Everest in April.
As part of their preparations Gering and Waddell climbed Mafadi in the Drakensberg - the highest point in South Africa - earlier this month.
In August, Mphahlele and Waddell completed the South African 9 Peaks Challenge, summiting the highest peak in each of the nine provinces, which included Mafadi.
At a summit of 3451m, Mafadi is a long hike of about 47km and requires the negotiation of a couple of serious passes, Waddell said.