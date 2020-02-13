Cape Town – Metro police officers speedily tracked down a group of vehicle hijackers in Khayelitsha on Thursday morning.
Subsequently, a 33-year-old woman and two men, aged 25 and 30, were arrested and detained at the Harare police station after being caught in possession of stolen goods valued at about R15 000.
"Just before 10, officers on patrol in Blue Downs were flagged down by a business owner, who complained that one of their vehicles had been hijacked in Makhaza," the City of Cape Town said.
"Officers accompanied the business owner to a location in Makhaza, indicated by the tracking device, where the Toyota Hilux was found abandoned, but no sign of the load it had been transporting.
"They then went to another location in the tracker history and found the suspects in possession of stolen goods valued at approximately R15 000."