Alleged Blue Downs hijackers arrested speedily with goods worth R15K









Picture: Supplied / City of Cape Town Cape Town – Metro police officers speedily tracked down a group of vehicle hijackers in Khayelitsha on Thursday morning. Subsequently, a 33-year-old woman and two men, aged 25 and 30, were arrested and detained at the Harare police station after being caught in possession of stolen goods valued at about R15 000. "Just before 10, officers on patrol in Blue Downs were flagged down by a business owner, who complained that one of their vehicles had been hijacked in Makhaza," the City of Cape Town said. "Officers accompanied the business owner to a location in Makhaza, indicated by the tracking device, where the Toyota Hilux was found abandoned, but no sign of the load it had been transporting. "They then went to another location in the tracker history and found the suspects in possession of stolen goods valued at approximately R15 000."

Last month, hijackers stole a Cape Town traffic official's car, then used it to hijack another vehicle.

Hours later, the official car of an officer from the City's Law Enforcement unit was also hijacked.

In Eerste River, a Traffic Service officer was robbed of her patrol vehicle and personal belongings just after midnight.

She had just dropped a colleague at home after their shift when she was accosted by a group of suspects.

The vehicle was then used to hijack another vehicle, with both later being found on Old Faure Road, near the military base.

A Law Enforcement unit officer was hijacked in Nyanga East as he was leaving for work. The officer was left behind unharmed and when the vehicle was recovered in Crossroads, all that was missing was the car battery.

