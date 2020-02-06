Alleged casanova who defrauded wealthy women's bail application delayed









Rudi Brits Picture: Supplied / SAPS Cape Town – Rudi Brits, who is facing 20 charges of fraud for defrauding wealthy women, appeared briefly in the Stellenbosch Magistrate's Court on Thursday for a formal bail application. His bail application was postponed to tomorrow. Brits’s lawyer did not appear in court. It is alleged that Brits would befriend wealthy women on social media and borrow a substantial amount of money while starting a relationship – before disappearing. Last month, Stellenbosch police appealed for help from women who may have been defrauded by Brits. Brits, according to a statement by police, has allegedly embarked on a crime spree dating from 2010 until his arrest in November 2019 in the Eastern Cape.

“It is alleged that Rudi Brits befriended wealthy women on a social media platforms which led to romantic relationships," the police said.

"After moving in with the victims, he would borrow substantial amounts of money from them and disappear with the money and expensive household goods.”

In a statement, the police asked for more victims to step forward.

"Victims of Rudi Brits who have not laid a complaint at SAPS yet are requested to contact Col Deon Beneke on 021 809 5109 or 082 850 9742 for assistance.”

Michelle Coetzee, from Pretoria, alleged on social media that she had nearly been one of Brits's victims.

"I know him. I was almost one of his victims. Police must come and look in Pretoria for more victims because he was operating from here for a very long time! So glad he was caught!" she posted.

#sapsWC Stellenbosch police seek victims who have been defrauded by Rudi Brits to contact Col Deon Beneke on 021 809 5109 or 0828509742. Rudi Brits is currently in custody & he is due to make his next court appearance on 06 February. MLhttps://t.co/RBwtxhqsI0 pic.twitter.com/0hnrEhXHsr — SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) January 23, 2020

