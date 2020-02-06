Cape Town – Rudi Brits, who is facing 20 charges of fraud for defrauding wealthy women, appeared briefly in the Stellenbosch Magistrate's Court on Thursday for a formal bail application.
His bail application was postponed to tomorrow. Brits’s lawyer did not appear in court.
It is alleged that Brits would befriend wealthy women on social media and borrow a substantial amount of money while starting a relationship – before disappearing.
Last month, Stellenbosch police appealed for help from women who may have been defrauded by Brits.
Brits, according to a statement by police, has allegedly embarked on a crime spree dating from 2010 until his arrest in November 2019 in the Eastern Cape.