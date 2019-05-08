PHOTO: Nosipiwo Manona

Alleged child murderer and kidnapper Melvin Volkwyn fears for his safety in custody, claiming fellow prisoners threatened to perform sexual acts on him. This emerged in Cape Town’s Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court yesterday when Volkwyn told his Legal Aid lawyer Crystal Paulse of his apparent ordeal in prison.

Paulse said Volkwyn had requested to be held at the Mfuleni police station holding cells while he awaited his bail application instead of at Goodwood Prison, where he has been held since April 9.

A murder charge has been added to the charges against Volkwyn.

He was arrested for allegedly kidnapping 20-month-old Orderick Lucas and obstructing the ends of justice.

Orderick’s body was discovered in a stormwater drain in Wittebol Street, Melton Rose, Eerste River, after he was reported missing on March 24.

He was found metres from his grandmother, Cornelia Scheepers’s home on April 2 after a child went to fetch a ball that rolled into the drain.

According to a poster put up by the Pink Ladies Missing Children’s Organisation before the child’s body was found, “he (Orderick) was last seen by the friend of the mother who was with the baby”.

Davidene Lucas, Orderick’s mother, reportedly asked Volkwyn to look after the toddler while she sought medical help for injuries she sustained while becoming involved in a fight over a cellphone that was allegedly stolen.

Volkwyn, 40, a hairdresser and a friend of Lucas, had tears in his eyes as listened to proceedings in the dock, while members of the deceased boy’s family and their friends were in the gallery.

Lucas and Scheepers were not in court yesterday.

CAPE TIMES