Cape Town – Only one of the three men accused of the murder of Meghan Cremer has decided to apply for bail. Jeremy Sias, 27, and Charles Daniels, 39, indicated in the Athlone Magistrate's Court on Thursday that they wouldn't apply for bail.

Shiraaz Jaftha, 34, will apply for bail on September 11. The trio all have pending cases and past convictions.

They were initially charged with the possession of Cremer's vehicle last Monday, but Daniels, who grew up on the farm where Cremer lived, is alleged to have pointed out to detectives where her body was located at a Philippi sand mine three days later.

They have been charged with murder, theft of a vehicle and the possession of stolen property. It has been alleged that her murder was a gang initiation.

Tassi Tyne Carelse, of SA Women Fight Back, who protested outside the court with scores of women holding placards, said they would submit a petition containing more than 60 000 signatures to oppose bail for Jaftha.

Prosecutor Envar Hartnick told the court Jaftha has a pending murder case and a prior drug conviction; Sias has a pending car theft case and a prior assault conviction; and Daniels has a pending theft case and a prior drug conviction.

Horse show jumper Cremer, for whom a private memorial service was held on Wednesday, went missing at about 6.20pm on August 3 after leaving the Vaderlandsche Rietvlei Stables, where she lived in a cottage.

She was allegedly found fully clothed and a rope had been tied around her neck.

