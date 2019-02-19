Benji, a beloved pet, in his bed sleeping. The dog was stabbed to death in Khayelitsha last year. Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – Two suspects who allegedly stabbed a dog to death in a Khayelitsha street in May last year are expected to appear in court today. A chilling video clip of the suspects brutally and repeatedly knifing Benji in full view of horrified passers-by was shot by a witness and sent to the Cape Times after the crime.

One of the suspects, Sihle Mbambo, had been identified as one of the perpetrators by an SPCA inspectorate team, who lodged a complaint, in terms of the Animals Protection Act No71 of 1962, against him. He received bail of R500.

After Mbambo’s arrest, the SPCA had offered a R6 000 reward for information that would lead to the arrest and successful prosecution of his accomplice.

Yesterday, SPCA chief executive Moyo Ndukwana said: “This precious pet went from being a loyal friend and protector to being the terrified victim of a vicious assault.

‘‘He was savagely stabbed to death by two men - which was all caught on camera.

“Benji went from being a loving canine companion - the cutie who curled up at night with Amanda, his owner - to being case number 529/05/2018.

“Those men must pay for what they did. The law says so. Animal lovers are demanding and we’ve already been to court three times in the pursuit of justice for Benji.”

SPCA spokesperson Belinda Abraham said: “Extreme violence against animals is becoming an all too common occurrence in South Africa.

“As a society, we have to step up and demand that our courts serve higher sentences against abusers before more animals like Benji suffer similar fates.”

Ndukwana has urged the public to stand in solidarity for every animal that is forced to suffer.

Cape Times