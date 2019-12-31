Eerste River resident Lungile Mapoyi said he was sitting with his wife in their parked car last Thursday when a Samora Machel police vehicle bumped the side of his car and left a dent.
Mapoyi said as he was about to get out to assess the damage, the police vehicle reversed, bumping his car again, this time denting the door handle at the back.
“I was so shocked. I thought the police were running away when they reversed. I quickly got out and stopped them. To my surprise they were drunk and I was appalled to see them in that state.
“The driver came to assess my vehicle with me. We exchanged contacts and he asked for forgiveness,” he said.