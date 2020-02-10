Cape Town – City traffic officers made 48 arrests for drunk driving last week – including a 20-year-old suspect who left a trail of destruction in his wake in Milnerton on Sunday.
Realising his conundrum at a vehicle checkpoint, the 20-year-old unwisely tried to make an unsuccesful getaway, damaging Metro Police patrol vehicles and his car in the process.
"The driver refused to stop at a vehicle checkpoint and rammed into two Metro Police patrol vehicles in a bid to get away. Only when his vehicle couldn’t drive further due to the damage sustained, the driver surrendered," the City said on Monday.
He was arrested on charges of drunk driving and malicious damage to property.
City Traffic Officers impounded 84 vehicles during operations in the last week and issued 3 262 fines for various transgressions.