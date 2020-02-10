Alleged drunk driver, 20, rams into patrol cars in a bid to escape in Milnerton









File picture: Matthew Jordaan/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – City traffic officers made 48 arrests for drunk driving last week – including a 20-year-old suspect who left a trail of destruction in his wake in Milnerton on Sunday. Realising his conundrum at a vehicle checkpoint, the 20-year-old unwisely tried to make an unsuccesful getaway, damaging Metro Police patrol vehicles and his car in the process. "The driver refused to stop at a vehicle checkpoint and rammed into two Metro Police patrol vehicles in a bid to get away. Only when his vehicle couldn’t drive further due to the damage sustained, the driver surrendered," the City said on Monday. He was arrested on charges of drunk driving and malicious damage to property. City Traffic Officers impounded 84 vehicles during operations in the last week and issued 3 262 fines for various transgressions.

The vehicle impounds included 59 sedan taxis and 25 minibuses, for operating without a valid operating license or operating in contravention of the conditions of their operating licence.

Metro Police

In the last week, the City’s Metro Police Department made 31 arrests for driving under the influence and a further 21 arrests on various charges, including illegal possession of drugs and stolen goods, theft, domestic violence, etcetera, and issued 1 518 fines.

Law Enforcement

The City’s Law Enforcement Department made 20 arrests and issued 1 301 fines for various by-law offences.

During a joint operation in Town Centre, Mitchells Plain, on Friday, the following successes were recorded:

· 13 fines for illegal trading

· Two fines for consuming liquor in public

· Seven cases of impounding goods

· Twenty structures removed in Calypso Square and the Terminus

· Three arrests by SAPS for the possession of dangerous weapons.

