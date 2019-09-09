Four other people were seriously injured, including another baby. The highway had to be closed to traffic but was reopened at 2am on Monday. Photo: Twitter / LimaCharlie1

Cape Town – Two women and a baby were killed after a collision between a light motor vehicle and a bakkie on the N1 near Cape Town early on Monday. According to Western Cape Traffic chief Kenny Africa, the driver of a Toyota Hilux bakkie was detained for alleged drunk driving just after midnight by Kraaifontein police officers.

The accident occurred in the direction of Cape Town at the Engen Winelands 1STOP. Four other people were seriously injured, including another baby.

The highway had to be closed to traffic but was reopened at 2am, Africa said.

The accident occurred during Child Passenger Safety Week, which showed that only 7% of South African children are secured in car seats when travelling in a vehicle – of which 77% of installed car seats do not follow the correct procedure

Despite it being law that every child under the age of three be securely strapped into a car seat, a shocking 93% of motorists, taxi services, bus services and other transport flaunt this law, which is not effectively enforced by local and national police.