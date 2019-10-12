Cape Town – An alleged drunk driver of a light delivery vehicle – driving on the wrong side of the road on the N2 outbound just after Jakes Gerwel Drive – was involved in a fatal accident early this morning.
Four people in a Toyota Corolla were killed but the driver of the delivery vehicle only had light injuries (WATCH).
City of Cape Town Traffic Service spokesperson Richard Coleman said on Saturday: "Just before 1 o'clock this morning we had a serious motor vehicle accident on the N2 outbound just after Jakes Gerwel Drive.
"A light delivery vehicle was travelling on the incorrect side of the N2 and collided head-on with a Toyota Corolla. In the Toyota Corolla we had three males and one female that were fatally injured.
"The driver of the overturned light delivery vehicle had slight injuries and was arrested by the SAPS."