Alleged drunk motorist driving on wrong side of N2 in fatal collision









There was a fatal crash between Caledon and Riviersonderend on the N2 last night. Photo: Facebook / 1Second Cape Town – An alleged drunk driver of a light delivery vehicle – driving on the wrong side of the road on the N2 outbound just after Jakes Gerwel Drive – was involved in a fatal accident early this morning. Four people in a Toyota Corolla were killed but the driver of the delivery vehicle only had light injuries (WATCH). City of Cape Town Traffic Service spokesperson Richard Coleman said on Saturday: "Just before 1 o'clock this morning we had a serious motor vehicle accident on the N2 outbound just after Jakes Gerwel Drive. "A light delivery vehicle was travelling on the incorrect side of the N2 and collided head-on with a Toyota Corolla. In the Toyota Corolla we had three males and one female that were fatally injured. "The driver of the overturned light delivery vehicle had slight injuries and was arrested by the SAPS."

Coleman added that the driver of the delivery vehicle was also arrested for allegedly driving under the influence.

Another fatal crash occurred soon after in Cape Town when a driver lost control of his vehicle in Heideveld Road in Athlone. The driver was killed and a passenger slightly injured.

Last night, there was a fatal crash between Caledon and Riviersonderend on the N2, about 2km outside Riviersonderend.

It's believed a Ford light delivery vehicle and a Kia were involved in a head-on collision. One occupant of the light delivery vehicle died and two were seriously injured.