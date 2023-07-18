Alleged hitman killed in shootout with cops

An alleged notorious hitman was killed in a shootout with police in Lwandle on Monday. The 29-year-old was wanted and positively linked to at least ten cases which claimed the lives of 12 victims in Lwandle between February 2022 and March 2023.

The cases include a triple murder, two attempted murders, with one incident involving a police member, and a business robbery at a guest house, among others. Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said a shooting occurred at around 11pm on Monday during an integrated take down operation comprising members of the Provincial Detectives' Serious and Violent Crimes Investigations, supported by various members attached to specialised units. “The members followed up on information about the suspect’s whereabouts and tracked him down at a premises situated in Lwandle.

“The members accosted him, but on spotting the members, the suspect discharged his firearm in the direction of the police members in an effort to evade arrest. The members retaliated and returned fire, at which point the suspect was fatally wounded and succumbed to death on the scene. “Two accomplices, aged 32 and 36 years, who were in the company of the deceased and are also linked to some of the cases in which the deceased is believed to be the kingpin, were arrested,” he said. Provincial police management lauded the members for their endurance and commitment to ridding communities of criminals that they said had instilled much fear and terrorised the community for years.