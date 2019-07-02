Momade Assife Abdul Satar Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – Notorious Mozambican businessman Momade Assife Abdul Satar, who goes by the name of "Nini" and was alleged to be the mastermind behind the kidnappings of prominent businessman in South Africa, has been sentenced to a one-year prison term for forging passport. The sentence has since been commuted to a fine.

Nini appeared before the Maputo Judicial Court last month, along with two of his alleged accomplices, on charges of corruption and forgery.

According to Mozambique publication Club of Mozambique, the court had acquitted Nini’s nephew, Sahim Momad, who was charged with having provided data for the falsification of the passport.

Sidália dos Santos, an employee at Migration Services, was also acquitted due to a lack of evidence, the report said.

Dubbed “Mozambique’s most notorious assassin”, Nini was last year alleged to have recruits in Cape Town who carried out kidnappings of businessmen, including that of 65-year-old Layaqat Allie Parker, founder of the Foodprop Group, which owns the Foodworld supermarket chain; and that of owner of Zhauns Business Opportunity Group, Sadeck Zhaun Ahmed, who was kidnapped outside his business in Victoria Road in Salt River.

Nini was arrested in Thailand in July last year following an international arrest warrant being put out for him, with sources at the time saying Nini was due to be extradited from Thailand to Mozambique, and then to Cape Town.

Both Parker and Ahmed were reunited with their families after reports that ransoms had been paid. This was denied by the families.

Nini was also suspected of being the mastermind behind the wave of kidnappings that hit Maputo between 2011 and 2014, targeting mostly businessmen and their family members.

Speaking to the press after the sentencing, Nini said he was comfortable with the decision, but he accused the Public Prosecutor’s office of persecuting innocent people, namely Dos Santos and his nephew.

“Since the preparatory instruction of this case, I have proved to the prosecutors who were investigating me, and really proved, that they are innocent in this case, but the prosecution, which likes to persecute people, continued detaining them and bringing them to trial,” Nini was reported to have said.

Nini left Mozambique while he was on parole in 2014, after having served time for being involved in the murder of journalist Carlos Cardoso in 2000.

Cardoso had exposed large-scale corruption in the country, which reached the upper echelons of the government, and had fingered the son of the president Joaquim Chissano.

In a Mozambican government statement, an unnamed official said Nini had travelled on a fake passport and name.

Nini will now serve out the remaining seven years of the sentence imposed on him in the Carlos Cardoso case for violating the probation granted to him by the Judicial Court of the City of Maputo.

The Parker family spokesperson, Walid Brown, said yesterday: “The Parker family has no comment on the matter. For any update on the ongoing police investigation, please contact the investigation office.”

The Ahmed family could not be reached for comment by deadline.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk last night said: “Kindly be advised that your enquiry has being processed. This office will revert to you once a response is received from the relevant unit.”

Cape Times