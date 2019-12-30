Alleged lion, cheetah cub smugglers' appeals granted









Cape Town – The Bloemfontein High Court has set aside the convictions and sentences of three alleged lion and cheetah smugglers. The court found the State did not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the appellants did not act in an emergency situation at the time that the cubs were moved. According to the high court judgment, Thalita Cloete and Stephanus and Benjamin Schutte each faced a count of contravening the National Environmental Management Biodiversity Act, and two counts of contravening the Free State Nature Conservation Ordinance. They were each initially sentenced to fines ranging between R10 000 and R20 000, or one year’s imprisonment, half of which would be conditionally suspended for three years. According to court papers, the accused were suspected of “intentionally carrying out a restricted activity involving a specimen of a threatened, protected species” by moving or translocating four cheetahs and four lions without a permit in Welkom in 2016.

They were also charged for keeping the wild animals in captivity without a permit.

During the trial, the trio maintained their innocence and elected to file a written plea explanation which relied on the defences of impossibility and necessity.

According to court documents, Stephanus and Benjamin Schutte are farmers with a permit to breed lions and cheetahs on their farm, Jachalskop, in the Theunissen district.

“On June 15, 2016 during a night when the temperature dropped to between minus 4 and minus 8 degrees, nine cheetah cubs were born on the farm.

“By the next morning five had died and the remaining four were patently in distress. Benjamin took all of them to Dr de Vries, a veterinary surgeon in Welkom with a permit to treat (threatened or protected) species, to determine the cause of death of the dead ones and to treat the surviving four,” court papers read.

About two weeks later Stephanus was faced with a similar situation regarding nine approximately two-week-old lion cubs, of which several of the litter died and the remaining four plus the dead ones were taken to the same vet to determine the cause of death.

“The veterinary surgeon likewise treated them with antibiotics and anti-inflammatory medication and recommended that they be taken to (Cloete) to be cared for and monitored,” court papers read.

Cloete was said to have “all the necessary equipment to give them the best possible chance of surviving”.

On July 4, 2016 an anonymous tip-off was sent to an environmental management inspector with information that someone was keeping lions on a residential property in Welkom.

The inspector, accompanied by police, went to Cloete’s residence with a search warrant where they found lion and cheetah cubs being cared for by Cloete in her house.

“When Cloete told them she was ‘raising’ the cubs (‘ek maak hulle groot’), they confiscated all eight of them and drove them to Bloemfontein to an approved rehabilitation centre,” the papers read.

Stephanus and Benjamin Schutte had to get an urgent court order for the return of the cubs.

Three of the lion cubs died of stress within three weeks of being transported back to the Schuttes’ farms.

The court ordered that the appeal against the convictions and sentences of all the accused had succeeded.

