Cape Town – Alleged Cape Town gun runner Irshaad “Hunter” Laher turned to the Western Cape High Court yesterday to seek an order that would allow him to obtain case dockets in the investigation of the alleged sale of firearms meant to have been destroyed by the police. Laher faces 23 counts including racketeering, fraud, money laundering and altering or tampering with the serial number of a firearm in a case involving the alleged sale of firearms to gangsters on the Cape Flats.

Vereeniging arms dealer Alan Raves stands accused along with Laher. The Rondebosch businessman was linked to former police colonel Chris Prinsloo, who is already serving a jail sentence for selling around 2 000 guns meant for destruction by the police.

In preparation for his long-awaited pre-trial hearing scheduled for later in November, Laher’s attorney came before Judge Hayley Slingers and accused the State of withholding important information within case dockets B and C.

It is alleged that 1 066 murders were carried out with 888 of the guns in question between 2010 and 2014, and at least 261 children were murdered or wounded between 2010 and 2016.