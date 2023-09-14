Alleged serial rapist positively linked through DNA, remains behind bars

A 30-year-old man who has been linked to a string of rapes in Butterworth and Tsolo in the Eastern Cape will remain in custody until his next court appearance later this month. The man appeared briefly in the Tsolo Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday and is facing 30 charges.

It is alleged that he targeted people who were walking home from work at night, or students on their way to their residences. His youngest alleged victim was 15 years old. According to police spokesperson, Majola Nkohli, extensive investigative work by the Provincial Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit linked the suspect through DNA to at least 14 rape cases with some dating back to 2016. “The suspect appeared for 30 charges ranging from rape, robbery with aggravating circumstances to kidnapping, and was remanded in custody until his next court date for a bail application.

“It is alleged that the suspect was mostly targeting people who were walking at night either from work or students, who were on their way to their residences. Some of the cases were opened as early as 2016, and his victims’ ages were between 15 and 39. “The accused is expected to be transferred to Butterworth, where he is to face similar charges on 20 September 2023,” said Nkohli. Eastern Cape police commissioner, Nomthetheleli Mene applauded the investigating officer for sterling work.