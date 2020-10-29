Alleged sex predator granted R10 000 bail

Cape Town - The rape and sexual assault case against a Mamre father, who is alleged to have targeted victims online, has been postponed for a regional court date.

Glen Martinus, 46, who is out on R10000 bail, appeared in the Atlantis Magistrate’s Court this week.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said: “This matter has been transferred to the provincial Serial and Electronic Crimes Investigation FCS Unit. There are four case dockets with charges of using a child for child pornography, rape, extortion and sexual assault.”

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the case has been postponed to November 11.

It is alleged that Martinus targeted his victims online by creating fake social media profiles, soliciting nude pictures and videos from them, and then blackmailing them for sexual favours. It is alleged Martinus posed as a model agent, doctor and fitness instructor online.