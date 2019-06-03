File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – An alleged street racer with 44 outstanding warrants, valued at R97 350, was arrested after being pulled over during an operation in Sea Point on Sunday. The City said officers were conducting an illegal street racing operation in the area when, during the same operation, they arrested three other motorists for driving under the influence.

“The City will not compromise on the safety of its residents and is serious about enforcement for road users who disobey the law. A taxi driver with dozens of outstanding warrants was arrested during an operation in Sea Point,” said Safety and Security Mayco member JP Smith.

Elsewhere, the Cape Town Traffic Service arrested 77 suspects for driving under the influence of alcohol, outstanding warrants, reckless and negligent driving, fraud, intimidation and failing to comply with a lawful instruction.

Officers impounded 129 minibus and sedan taxis during various operations for not having valid operating licences or operating in contravention of the conditions of their operating licences.

Smith said there were also 4 520 fines issued for various transgressions.

“Since the beginning of the year, we have alerted the public to numerous additional measures to try and tackle the lawlessness on our roads, in particular the public transport industry. The statistics are starting to reflect the impact of these measures, albeit slowly,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Metro Police officers arrested nine suspects for various crimes, including the illegal possession of drugs, dangerous weapons and domestic violence.

They arrested five suspects aged between 20 and 32 and confiscated an imitation firearm and two knives, as well as a small quantity of crushed mandrax during an operation in Philippi on Friday.

Cape Times