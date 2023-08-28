Independent Online
Alleged taxi hitman appears in Simon’s Town Court

Alleged taxi hitman Zukike Sikunana made his first court appearance in the Simon's Town Magistrate's Court.

Published 1h ago

Share

Alleged hitman Zukike Sikunana made his first appearance in the Simon's Town Magistrate’s Court on Monday in connection with taxi-related shootings that claimed four lives.

Sikunana was arrested on August 24 by the police’s Western Cape Taxi Task Unit’s Combat Team, after he was traced at a residence in Ocean View.

According to provincial police spokesperson Novela Potelwa, the accused was allegedly linked to a triple murder that occurred in Khayelitsha in December 2022.

He was also charged for another murder that occurred in Masiphumelele in June 2023, as well as a house robbery in the same area.

“Zukike Sikunana appeared at the Simon’s Town Magistrate’s Court (on Monday) charged with murder, attempted murder, illegal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of ammunition,” said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila.

The case was postponed to September 5 for bail application.

Potelwa said more arrests were on the cards as the team of detectives responsible for taxi violence-related investigations were cracking the whip.

Two other alleged hitmen were also arrested on Thursday and Friday, one of them a suspect who will be transported to the Western Cape after he was arrested by Umhlali police in KwaZulu-Natal for possession of an unlicensed firearm.

According to Potelwa, a fourth suspect was shot and killed in Wolseley during a shootout with police.

The deceased was sought in connection with a string of murders in Ceres, Wolseley and Citrusdal. In one incident he was alleged to have killed a father and his young son.

Cape Times

