Alleged taxi hitman appears in Simon’s Town Court

Alleged hitman Zukike Sikunana made his first appearance in the Simon's Town Magistrate’s Court on Monday in connection with taxi-related shootings that claimed four lives. Sikunana was arrested on August 24 by the police’s Western Cape Taxi Task Unit’s Combat Team, after he was traced at a residence in Ocean View.

According to provincial police spokesperson Novela Potelwa, the accused was allegedly linked to a triple murder that occurred in Khayelitsha in December 2022. He was also charged for another murder that occurred in Masiphumelele in June 2023, as well as a house robbery in the same area. “Zukike Sikunana appeared at the Simon’s Town Magistrate’s Court (on Monday) charged with murder, attempted murder, illegal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of ammunition,” said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila.

The case was postponed to September 5 for bail application. Potelwa said more arrests were on the cards as the team of detectives responsible for taxi violence-related investigations were cracking the whip. Two other alleged hitmen were also arrested on Thursday and Friday, one of them a suspect who will be transported to the Western Cape after he was arrested by Umhlali police in KwaZulu-Natal for possession of an unlicensed firearm.