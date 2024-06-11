Alleged UK drug mule abandons bail attempt

A 70-year-old alleged drug mule abandoned his bail application in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court this week. UK citizen, Matthew Hamilton Swire, appeared in court on Monday, said Hawks spokesperson, Siyabulela Vukubi.

The matter was postponed to August 1. Swire was arrested at the Cape Town International Airport (CTIA) after being found in possession of 4.1kg of tik. “The Hawks' South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau team based in Bellville in conjunction with Border Police based at the Cape Town International Airport had on June 6 arrested a 70 year old suspect on charges of dealing in drugs.

“The Hawks received information regarding a foreign national that is an alleged drug mule leaving South Africa. Information was immediately operationalized. (The) suspect was spotted and upon searching his luggage, packets of crystal methamphetamine (tik) was found in a hidden compartment,” said Vukubi. The Hawks team seized tik worth an estimated street value of R600 000. Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) lauded the arrest.