File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – An alleged UK paedophile living in South Africa has lost his appeal opposing his extradition to stand trial for the sexual assault of minor boys. The Western Cape High Court yesterday dismissed Lee Tucker’s argument against a Cape Town Magistrate’s Court finding that he was liable to be extradited to the UK.

The high court ordered that an extradition inquiry be reopened to allow Tucker, 55, within 15 days, to present an affidavit by an expert on UK law into alleged unfair media coverage Tucker had received.

The case’s genesis is in the late 1990s, when UK police received information of a paedophile ring that sexually exploited boys in Bristol, Cardiff, Swansea and Caerphilly.

In 1999 two victims claimed they were abused by Tucker and two other males.

One of the men pleaded guilty before a trial started and Tucker had, two days before judgment, “jumped bail” and headed to South Africa.

Even though he was a fugitive, Tucker lodged an appeal against his conviction, which was heard in 2002.

In May that year, the court in the UK quashed his conviction on the grounds that the trial was inadequate.

Years later and after new evidence on 41 other allegations of sexual offences, Tucker was arrested in South Africa and a trial indictment was lodged against him at the Bristol Crown Court in March 2016.

Tucker was provisionally arrested in Cape Town that month and formal papers were presented to the Department of International Relations and Co-operation by the British High Commission in Pretoria.

In November 2017 the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court found Tucker was liable to be extradited to the UK.

Western Cape High Court judges Mark Sher and Monde Samela yesterday said the extradition enquiry was to determine whether he was extraditable and not guilty.

“The order declaring the appellant liable to be extradited to the UK, in respect of charges preferred against him in terms of an indictment lodged with the Bristol Crown Court as well as in respect of offences set out in the warrant of first instance issued by the North Avon Magistrate’s Court is confirmed,” the judges found.

