Johan Williams from Wellington faces 20 charges, including six counts of rape, three of murder and six of kidnapping. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / African News Agency Cape Town – Alleged serial killer and rapist Johan Williams, from Wellington will again appear in court next year to face 20 charges, including six counts of rape, three of murder and six of kidnapping. The extent of the crimes allegedly committed by Williams was revealed when he appeared in the Western Cape High Court last week, where his case was postponed to February 21. Williams, who buried three of his murder victims on the same farm in Wellington, was arrested on July 1 last year when the body of Kuils River mother Chantell Matthysen was found at Abenrau Farm after she had gone missing shortly after arriving in Wellington. Williams allegedly lured her under the guise of securing employment for her at a farm in the Wellington area. Matthysen, who was strangled to death, was last seen alive by her family and 3-year-old son on June 23 when she left Kuils River.

Williams was arrested for the rape and murder of Matthysen after being on the run from police, having allegedly lied about his whereabouts to Matthysen’s mother, who had travelled to Wellington in search of her daughter.

He faces charges dating back to July 2012, when he had allegedly accompanied Natalie Jonkers to obtain a loan. After she told her husband she was on her way home, she was not seen again.

“Subsequently the family of Jonkers traced Williams and confronted him on the whereabouts of Jonkers. Despite indicating that he would provide them with information, the accused never did.

“On July 5, 2018 human remains were discovered buried on Abenrau Farm, Wellington.

“These were found to be the skeletal remains of Jonkers. Due to the fact that only skeletal remains were found, the cause of death could not be determined,” court papers read.

Williams also faces three charges of rape, two charges of attempted rape and three charges of kidnapping, assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm, and contravening a protection order for his ex-girlfriend, Rozelle Marthinus.

According to court papers, Marthinus had visited Williams on July 27 last year after he told her he had bought clothes for their children.

When the visit concluded, Williams allegedly told Marthinus that the lift he had arranged for them could no longer make it and that they had to walk home.

“Williams indicated to her that they must walk through the bushes as the police were looking for him. On the way, she overheard telephone conversations Williams had with unknown persons making enquiries about the whereabouts of a person with the name of Chantell,” papers read.

During the walk home, after stabbing her, Williams had allegedly raped Marthinus at knife point.

Williams was arrested by police after they received information about his whereabouts at the Ongegund Farm.

He was also charged with the murder of Maria Isaacs, who he had allegedly also lured with the promise of employment on June 16 last year.

After meeting Williams at the Wellington police station, Isaacs never made contact with her family again. Her body was found on July 2, after Williams pointed out the spot where he had buried her on the Abenrau Farm.

The cause of Isaacs’ death was strangulation.

Cape Times