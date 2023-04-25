Almost 10 000 late applications for 2024 school year

Cape Town – The Western Cape Education Department has received 165 993 applications for the 2024 school year to date.
Education MEC David Maynier said the parents of 156 093 learners submitted applications on time during the admissions applications window.
“The parents of a further 9 900 learners have submitted late applications, as we have kept the online system open to capture these as we have done in previous years.
“This brings the number of unique learner applications so far to 165 993. And with parents applying to more than one school, the total number of applications to schools is a whopping 536 764.
“This presents a mammoth administrative challenge, and our staff have worked tirelessly to get the applications processed and any technical challenges resolved,” Maynier said.
All applications received after the deadline will be considered late applications. These applications will only be considered by schools after they have considered the applications received on time.
Parents are still able to capture applications on the online system, but they will be flagged as late applications.
The deadline for late applications will be 25 May 2023.
“It is imperative that parents do not delay applying any further. By doing so, it will affect our planning processes and could result in delays in placing your child,” Maynier said.
Cape Times