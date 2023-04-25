Almost 10 000 late applications for 2024 school year

Education MEC David Maynier said the parents of 156 093 learners submitted applications on time during the admissions applications window.

Cape Town – The Western Cape Education Department has received 165 993 applications for the 2024 school year to date.

“The parents of a further 9 900 learners have submitted late applications, as we have kept the online system open to capture these as we have done in previous years.

“This brings the number of unique learner applications so far to 165 993. And with parents applying to more than one school, the total number of applications to schools is a whopping 536 764.

“This presents a mammoth administrative challenge, and our staff have worked tirelessly to get the applications processed and any technical challenges resolved,” Maynier said.