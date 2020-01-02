Altercations with Table Mountain park rangers 'far too common'









Nicholas Dlamini Picture: Facebook Cape Town – The Mountain Club of SA - Cape Town section (MCSA CT) says altercations between members of the public and Table Mountain National Park rangers are far too common. This follows the injury of professional South African cyclist Nicholas Dlamini, whose hopes of becoming the first black South African to ride the Tour de France and chances of racing in the 2020 Olympic Games hang in the balance. Dlamini underwent surgery on a broken arm at the weekend following an injury he had sustained in an altercation with the park rangers, which was partially caught on video that went viral. MCSA CT, which represent hikers and climbers, asked park users to share information about incidents they had been involved in. Responses varied from stories of verbal and physical attacks to arrests and fines due to various “frivolous” claims, the club noted.

MCSA CT chairperson Martin Hutton-Squire said: “The rangers should be properly trained and mentored to ensure that they understand how to engage with the public, regardless of the circumstances.

“Many park users have aired their frustration regarding the response from park management when a complaint is lodged against rangers, and many complain that no evident action seems to be taken and that the situation is not improving.”

Hutton-Squire said MCSA CT had received complaints via email and its social media and would be engaging with leadership involved in the management of the park to work to find a permanent solution.

He said the park management seemed to be ignoring the provisions set out in the original heads of agreement, drawn up between residents and local authorities, to protect residents’ right to unhindered access to the park.

“The club has been raising a variety of issues related to the management of the park, public safety and the variety of hiking and climbing activities that occur within the park at meetings with the Table Mountain National Park management team for 10 or more years.

“Outcomes have varied, with some limited success, but which seem difficult for the park to sustain. The club has held similar discussions with the City on these same issues, although the last meeting was some time back,” added Hutton-Squire.

He said a resolution to the increasing conflict between the public, the rangers and park management would only be achieved once an “independent review body” had been established to consider the day-to-day management of the park.

SA National Parks (SANParks) did not respond to questions by deadline.

SANParks this week had announced that it had suspended the rangers that were involved in the incident with Dlamini and had initiated a full, independent investigation by McRoberts Attorneys.

SANParks acting head of communications Rey Thakhuli said the matter was now sub judice following the announcement by the promising cyclist that he had appointed the well-known international law firm, Norton Rose Fulbright, to represent him in the case.

South Africa’s largest cycling organisation, the Pedal Power Association, ”strongly condemned” the use of unnecessary force against Dlamini and said it would help ensure that no such incident at the hands of SANParks rangers never happened to another cyclist.

