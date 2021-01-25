Alvon Collison’s partner in moving tribute after losing ’love of his life’

Cape Town – In thanking the many people who have paid tribute to his late partner and Cape Town-born entertainer Alvon Collison, Faried Swartz, in an emotional video, said he had lost the love of his life. Collison died at his Milnerton home on Friday at the age of 79. He had been on dialysis for the past five years and had also suffered from back pain. In a video posted on social media, Swartz, in song, told of his dying love for Collison. He encouraged people to tell their loved ones how much they meant to them as often as they could. “If you love someone, tell them. Tell them now, tomorrow may never come. Just make amends and love each other.

“Farewell, my love, until we meet again,” he said.

Collision had been in show business for more than 55 years, becoming a household name in 1974 through his casting as Pharaoh in the 3 000-performance run of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat.

The performance earned him a Gallo Award and Three Leaf Award, as well as the accolade of Best Pharaoh in the World from lyricist and author Sir Tim Rice.

Cape Town musician Alistair Izobell posted: “My heart is broken ... the giant of cabaret has left the stage ... sleep sweetly gentle man and friend.

“My heart will always smile remembering the many years of lessons, laughs, love, hugs and stories visiting with you.

“I am so, so, so sad. You did it your way! I love you. I will carry you in my heart always. I am so sorry for your loss, Faried Swartz. I am so grateful you were in my life.”

Cape Times