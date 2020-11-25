AmaXhosa queen dies at age 85

Cape Town - AmaXhosa Queen Nozamile Sigcawu will be remembered for always being willing to assist and advise family members on royal and cultural issues when asked to step in. The 85-year-old died on Sunday while being taken to a hospital in East London, following an illness. Queen Nozamile, born from the AbaThembu nation, was the mother to the late AmaXhosa king, Mpendulo Zwelonke Sigcawu. Her husband, King Xolilizwe Sigcawu, died in 2005. “We will always miss her expertise on royal and cultural issues because she was very experienced in that. She leaves us at a time when there are differences within the royal family. What a sad passing,” said family spokesperson Prince Bangisizwe Mtoto. This was in reference to an ongoing feud within the royal family regarding King Zwelonke’s successor.

“Every time we needed advice on issues affecting the kingdom, she was readily available to assist,” Mtoto said.

Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma said Queen Nozamile was a “pillar of strength within the AmaXhosa kingship since the reign of her late husband, His Majesty Xolilizwe”.

“She has played an important role in the transition that saw her son, His Majesty Kumkani Zwelonke Sigcawu, being crowned king after the passing of his father. The late Queen Nozamile was a fountain of wisdom and had the interest of her people at heart, who she selflessly served until her unfortunate passing,” Dlamini Zuma said.

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane has also sent his condolences to the royal family, describing Queen Nozamile as “a loving mother of the AmaXhosa nation”.

“On behalf of the Eastern Cape province, Premier Mabuyane wishes the royal family, her children and the entire AmaXhosa kingdom strength and fortitude as they mourn the loss of their mother,” Mabuyane’s spokesperson, Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha, said in a statement.

OnTuesday, a meeting was held at Nqadu Great Place in Willowvale, Eastern Cape, where funeral arrangements were discussed. Eastern Cape MEC for Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Xolile Nqata, was part of the proceedings.

It has been decided that the queen will be buried at Nqadu Great Palace on December 4.

