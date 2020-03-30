Ambulance stoned after evading robber in another EMS attack

Cape Town – In the fourth attack on Western Cape Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel in one week, an ambulance was stoned after driving away from a suspected armed robber in Seawinds yesterday. The day before, a Surrey Estate family swore at, shoved and hit paramedics after family wanted a patient to be transported to Groote Schuur Hospital instead of Heideveld Community Health Clinic. The total number of attacks recorded since the start of the year stands at 12. EMS and Forensic Pathology Services spokesperson Deanna Bessick said in the latest attack at 1.40am yesterday, paramedics responded to a call and were making their way back to their base when they were approached from the side of the vehicle by a suspect with a firearm as they were exiting Seawinds. “The crew accelerated to get away and the vehicle was stoned. The vehicle’s damage is currently being assessed. They proceeded to SAPS Steenberg immediately to open up a case. Fortunately, there were no injuries and the paramedics received counselling.”

At 5pm on Saturday EMS officials were on their way to pick up night shift staff when suspects attempted to hijack them in Browns Farm, Philippi.

“The suspects took off with the vehicle's keys. Fortunately, the EMS officials were able to escape and there were no injuries. The officials received counselling and the incident was reported to SAPS Nyanga,” Bessick said.

“We are currently facing challenging service pressures with Covid-19, causing havoc in our country. This is a period when Emergency Medical Services will be in demand at a community-level, even more than usual, in the public health system,” she added.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said in the Welby Road, Surrey Estate incident, ”ambulance personnel informed relatives that they were mandated to transport the patient to the nearest medical facility".

"An argument started as relatives were unhappy with this answer. Suddenly about 10 people that were at the residence started attacking the male and female employees of EMS.”

Police are investigating all the incidents.

Nomawethu Sbukwana, the spokesperson for Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo, said attacks took place in vulnerable communities where emergency services were most needed.

Anyone with information can anonymously call Crime Stop on 08600 10111, SMS Crime Line on 32211 or use the MySAPS app.

