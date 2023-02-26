Americans gang member sent to jail for 15 years

Cape Town - Americans gang member Sherman Lee Arendse has been sentenced to 15 years behind bars for the murder of the son of a Hanover Park community activist.

Police spokesperson Ndakhe Gwala said Arendse was handed the hefty sentence in the Wynberg magistrates court on Friday for the murder of Toufieq Samuels. “The 30-year-old Americans gang member shot and killed Toufieq Samuels in cold blood in February 2017. “At the time of the incident, the mother of the deceased was a CPF member in Hanover Park,” Gwala said.

Arendse was arrested and remanded in custody during trial after his bail application was denied. “He was sentenced to 15 years direct imprisonment and declared unfit to possess a firearm.” Saps management in the province also lauded investigating officer Detective Sergeant Thembelani Mekuto for his strong work ethic which ensured the successful conviction of Arendse.

Meanwhile, police said the determination by members of the Kirstenhof Crime Prevention Unit to protect their communities from gang activities led to the arrest of a 23-year-old man for the possession of an unlicensed firearm in Station Road, Retreat on Friday. “The members were busy with stop and search operations when the suspect was caught with a 9mm pistol. “He will appear in the Wynberg Magistrates court on Monday,” police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said.