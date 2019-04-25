File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Now more than ever, there is a pressing need for global leadership that advocates for human rights, and South African leaders can be pivotal in this. These were the sentiments of executive director of Amnesty International SA Shenilla Mohamed as they released the State of Human Rights report yesterday.

The manifesto indicated that South Africa still had a long way to go in addressing inequalities, but some progress had been made.

“Especially in developing a robust Constitution and progressive legislation to promote and protect the human rights of all those who live in South Africa.

“However, it’s the implementation of these laws that is often lacking. South Africa has made significant progress in increasing access to education since the end of apartheid.

“Educational participation among 5-year-olds has increased from about 40% in 2002 to nearly 90% in 2017.

“Primary school and secondary school completion rates have increased considerably over time, especially among black South Africans.”

Mohamed said they had deliberately released the report close to elections. “We want human rights to be at the forefront of people’s minds as South Africa goes to the polls.

“Further, Amnesty International will be holding the government-elect to account on the issues over the next five years.

“We will do so by engaging with them, working together with them and other civil society organisations, as well as through an annual human rights scorecard where we will investigate and publish the progress made on each issue.”

She said since promises were made in manifestos, the human rights manifesto serves to highlight the gaps, but also makes recommendations.

Amnesty International SA’s manifesto put forward eight issues, with recommendations that it considered important for the government-elect and political parties to commit to in order to build a rights-respecting society, including ensuring adequate health for all, upholding the right to education, protecting and promoting refugees and asylum seekers, as well as adopting human rights-consistent climate change strategies.

“The difference it makes is that it serves to highlight what political parties and candidates should be doing and should, therefore, deliver on once/if elected to government. Amnesty International will continue to call on the government post-election with regard to the issues outlined in the manifesto.”

She said the report was an important paper, as it called on political parties and candidates, and the eventual government-elect and Parliament, to put human rights at the forefront of their thinking and commitments.

“This is essential for building a rights-respecting society.”

Secretary-general of Amnesty International Kumi Naidoo said while progress has been made, especially in developing a robust Constitution, compliance and implementation were often lacking.

“This keeps people bound to unemployment, poverty and inequality, with escape impossible.

“The government-elect, as well as all political parties, must comply with South Africa’s Constitution, as well as domestic and international human rights laws to ensure that the rights of all those in South Africa are upheld.”

Cape Times