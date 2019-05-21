Cape Town – Amnesty International South Africa’s Cape Town Community Chapter invites all schools to participate in the inaugural Peter Benenson Writing Competition 2019. Under the topic “Taking injustice personally”, Amnesty International invites learners from grades 9 to12 to creatively tackle issues of injustice in a solution-oriented manner, with the aim of empowering youth to be future leaders.

Learners can choose between submitting an essay of 500 to 1000 words, or a poem. Submissions must be in English. A maximum of 20 writing entries can be submitted per school before the closing date on July 31.

Amnesty International South Africa founder Peter Benenson said it was inspiring coming up with the topic “Taking injustice personally” because this could be the start of extraordinary social change. Benenson said the goal was to reach as many learners as possible.

“We believe the written word equips learners to explore how we can overcome today’s biggest challenges, including climate change, xenophobia and discrimination at local, national and global level,” Benenson said.

Amnesty International campaigns for a world where human rights are enjoyed and respected by all.

In 1961, Benenson was outraged when two Portuguese students were jailed simply for making a toast to freedom.

He wrote an article in The Observer and launched a campaign that provoked widespread response.

Reprinted in newspapers across the world, his call to action sparked the idea that people everywhere can unite in solidarity for justice and freedom.

Benenson said: “This is the first competition we’ve launched. We aim to run this competition annually. We want young people to never doubt their voice, influence and power.

“South African youth are an untapped force for social and political change, and we hope to inspire and empower all young people with this competition.”

High school learners interested in entering can submit written or typed entries by post to Amnesty International, South Africa, 97 Oxford Road Saxonwold, Johannesburg 2196, or email them, with the entry form, to [email protected] and the subject line, Peter Benenson Writing Competition 2019.

For more information visit www.amnesty.org