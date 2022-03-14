Amy Foundation after-school sports programme inspires rider to risk body and soul to finish tough 109km cycle tour

CAPE TOWN - Raising funds for the Amy Foundation after-school sports programme motivated 25-year-old Faizel Newman to complete his first gruelling 109km Cape Town Cycle Tour on Sunday. Hailing from Bonteheuwel, Newman described this as the toughest thing he had ever encountered, but surprised himself by completing the race in four hours.

"I knew that I was doing it for a bigger purpose. I was basically standing in the front line so that these children could benefit by putting myself in a vulnerable state." “Along the journey there were so many times that I wanted to give up but the only reason that stuck in my mind was that I’m doing it for the children,” he said. Newman has been part of the Amy Foundation for five years as a soccer coach for the Under 14s at Mimosa Primary school.

He said that he was given a target of R9 000 because that is how much it costs to keep a child in the after-school programme activities for a year. Soccer is used as a tool to help shift their mind to make better choices and stay away from all the bad things in the community. “There is nothing going on in Bonteheuwel, it’s more bad things that are out there and too few positive things happening in the community to get the children involved in.”

The after-school programme offers soccer, netball, music, hospitality, business, chess and marimba. There are more activities that the foundation wants to engage the learners in but with a lack of funding they are not able to get all the resources for it. The Amy foundation after-school programmes are being offered at Bonteheuwel High, Mimosa Primary, Bongolethu Primary and Siyazingisa Primary and is open to all learners of the school and the youth of the community.

To donate, go to: https://www.backabuddy.co.za/champion/project/faizel-cycles-for-amy-foundation For more information go to: http://www.amyfoundation.co.za/ Meanwhile, Team SPCA cyclists used the tour to raise more than R265 000 which will go a long way in keeping the organisation’s Inspectors on the roads. The organisation has thanked the 71 Team SPCA Cyclists who answered the Race2Rescue call.

Cyclist Colin Marais said: “The pain (I went through) was nothing compared to what it must feel like to not be able to speak up. I will be doing it again!” Their efforts were anything but small or little, said CEO Moyo Ndukwana. “In fact, R265 000 translates directly into 164 tanks of fuel that can cover a massive 148 113km in response to reports of animal cruelty. That’s countless lives saved, justice sought for many victims of cruelty and abuse and hope that beats renewed in the hearts of every staff member of the Cape of Good Hope SPCA today.