Kirstenbosch Botanical Garden Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – An 80-year-old hiker has died on Cecilia Ridge, the slope west of the Kirstenbosch Botanical Garden. The local resident had received first aid and CPR assistance from members of his hiking group after collapsing, but could not be revived.

The Peninsula Wilderness Search And Rescue (WSAR) was activated at 11.27am on Tuesday when a caller asked for assistance immediately after the hiker had experienced medical complications, the WSAR said on Wednesday.

"The Metro Medical Rescue technicians and logistical support crew responded to Constantia Nek in order to access the back table area via the Bridle Path management road," the WSAR said.

"The scene of the incident was on the Cecelia Ridge path, close to the SANParks Overseer’s Hut, on the slope west of Kirstenbosch Botanical Garden.

"When the medical team arrived at the scene, they found an 80-year-old local resident had been receiving first aid and CPR assistance from members of his party. All best efforts unfortunately could not revive the him and he was declared deceased on the scene.

"The South African Police Service was called to the scene before the person could be carried to the management road.

"Here he was placed into a Metro Rescue 4x4 vehicle and transported down the mountain, where he was handed over to an awaiting Forensic Pathology Services team."

The WSAR extended its "heartfelt condolences" to the family and friends of the deceased. The members of his party were also commended for their prompt action and first aid interventions at the time.

Cape Times