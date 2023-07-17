ANC accuses DA’s Simmers of abusing power ahead of by-elections

The ANC in the province has called for the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) and Western Cape Premier Alan Winde to investigate DA provincial leader and Infrastructure MEC Tertuis Simmers’s alleged use of the George Municipality’s traffic vehicles during a DA motorcade to canvas in the run-up to the upcoming by-elections. Political parties in the Western Cape are set to go head-to-head to contest by-elections in three wards in the George Municipality this week.

By-elections in Wards 16, 20 and 27 will be held on Wednesday, following the resignation of the previous councillors. The ANC in the Western Cape said it noted with concern the “unethical use” of state resources by the DA during its campaign trail in Ward 20. According to the party, Simmers, during his visit to George to canvas, drove George Municipality’s traffic service vehicles in a DA motorcade.

ANC provincial secretary Neville Delport said: “We call on Premier Alan Winde to investigate these serious allegations of abuse of power and state resources by his errant MEC and DA provincial leader in the Western Cape. “State resources are meant to be used for the benefit of all citizens, not for the personal gain of politicians. This abuse of state resources by the DA in the Western Cape will not be tolerated. The people of the Western Cape deserve better than this government, which abuses its power and steals from the poor while portraying itself as a government that works for the people.”

However, Simmers said he was on a bakkie and not in the municipal vehicle. Simmers said he initially had an amused reaction to the ANC’s accusation that he was driving a George municipal vehicle. “The ANC’s video evidence shows me on a DA-branded bakkie next to Premier Winde, waving at the very ANC councillor recording the footage.

“I did not, and I never did, drive any George municipal vehicle. It would be illegal. “This kind of falsity is, in fact, disrespectful to all voters. “That George traffic vehicle was two cars ahead of us... the entire day.

“All motorcades, and failed ANC and EFF marches in George over the past four years, like in any other municipality in our province, are led by local traffic services and the SAPS if needed (depending on size of motorcade/legal march),” he said. The George Municipality said the DA paid for traffic assistance. Dawie Adonis, director: community services at George Municipality, confirmed the DA paid for traffic assistance at a rate that is available to the public for special occasions/events from Monday to Saturday at an hourly tariff of R424. Adonis said no municipal resources were abused in any form or manner. “We have proof of payment from the DA,” municipal spokesperson Debra Sauer said.