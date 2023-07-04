ANC angry over ‘barbaric’ killing of another Eastern Cape councillor

The ANC in the Eastern Cape has expressed anger at what it said were was senseless killings of its hard-working councillors in the province. This follows the murder of ANC ward 2 councillor Mzikayise Saki of the Mbhashe Local Municipality in Dutywa, who was attacked and strangled while walking home at the weekend.

Saki was reportedly attacked by two assailants while his girlfriend, who was with him, was allegedly raped. While the motive for the killing is yet to be established, two suspects were arrested by police in connection with the crime. Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said cases of murder and rape are under investigation.

“Two suspects, aged 27 and 29 years, were arrested soon after the murder of a councillor and the rape of his 28-year-old girlfriend during the early hours of Sunday, 2 July 2023, in Dutywa. “It is alleged that at about 3am, the ward councillor, Mzikayise Saki, 45, and his girlfriend were on their way home from a local tavern when they were accosted by the suspects. Slain Mzikayise Saki

Saki was strangled to death while the woman was taken to a vandalised house near a stadium and allegedly raped,” Naidu said. ANC Eastern Cape spokesperson Gift Ngqondi said they were shocked and saddened by the loss. “The brutal murder of councillor Saki represents barbarism of the worst order. We strongly condemn this senseless murder and we are saddened by the loss of yet another foot soldier in the battle to bring adequate services closer to our communities.

“Perpetrators of crime, gender based violence against women, children and the elderly should have no place in society. “We call on Department of Social Development to provide psycho-social support to the rape victim. We commend the police for the swift reaction and teamwork that resulted in the speedy arrest of the two suspects this morning. “We call on our communities to form organs of people’s power such as street committees and community policing forums and partner with law enforcement agencies in the fight against crime,” Ngqondi said.